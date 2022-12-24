RUGBY: Connacht 20-22 Ulster (BKT URC Commentary and Reaction)

Jack Carty missed an injury-time conversion to snatch an unlikely draw for Connacht in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday (23rd December).

Trailing by 22-8 with three minutes remaining, tries for Jarrad Butler and Adam Byrne nearly rescued a result on a disappointing outing for the hosts.

Caolin Blade got Connacht’s first try on the hour but they left themselves with a mountain to climb. And despite the losing bonus point, they remain in 11th place with four wins from 10 matches, and four points behind a top-8 spot.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team was Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

Afterwards, Rob got the thoughts of Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Connacht flanker Conor Oliver also spoke to Rob.

Connacht’s next game in the BKT United Rugby Championship is away to Leinster on Sunday, 1st January. Kick-off at the RDS Arena is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

