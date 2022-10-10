RUGBY: Connacht 20-11 Munster (BKT URC Championship Reaction with Finlay Bealham and Andy Friend)

Connacht delivered their first win of the year in the BKT United Rugby Championship with a 20-11 victory over Munster in the Sportsground last Friday (7th October).

Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Paul Boyle got the tries for the first positive result in four outings this season.

Pete Wilkins team remain joint bottom on four points, level with Scarlets and Zebre.

Afterwards, try-scoring prop Finlay Bealham chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy.

Rob also chatted to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Connacht’s next game is at home against Leinster on Friday (14th October). Kick-off at the Sportsground is 7.35pm.

