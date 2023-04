Connacht ended up the wrong side of a 24-17 result against Munster on Saturday in their opening game of the Junior interprovincial series.

Tries from Ben Hynes and Henry O’Toole allowed them build a 17-point advantage in Tuam but they wouldn’t score again.

Afterwards, Connacht Head Coach Barry Ruane spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Connacht’s next outing is away to Leinster next Saturday (6th May). Kick-off in Portlaoise is 2.30pm.