RUGBY: Connacht 15-5 Sale Sharks (Pre-Season Reaction)

Three tries for Connacht claimed a first pre-season victory this season on Friday (26th August) as they beat Sale Sharks in Dubarry Park, Athlone.

Conor Oliver, Josh O’Connor and Eoin De Buitléar went over for the hosts.

Afterwards, Josh Murphy and Dylan Tierney-Martin chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Also, William got the thoughts of Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran (Colm Reilly 58); Shane Jennings, Tom Farrell, Shayne Bolton (Josh O’ Connor 14), John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Peter Dooley (Jordan Duggan 58), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Eoin De Buitlear 67), Jack Aungie (Sam Illor 58); Josh Murphy (Darragh Murray 58), Gavin Thornbury; Jarrad Butler (c) (Oisin McCormack 27), Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle (Donnacha Byrne 67)