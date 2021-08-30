RUGBY: Connacht 12-17 Leinster – Women’s Interprovincials Report and Reaction with Mary Healy & Ross Mannion

print

Connacht’s senior women got off to a disappointing start in the interprovincials on Saturday as they suffered a 17-12 home defeat to Leinster.

Meabh Scally and Shannon Touhey got over for Ross Mannion’s side as they built a 12-5 advantage by 33 minutes but couldn’t manage a second half score.

They travel to Musgrave Park in Cork next Saturday for a 7.30pm start against Munster.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has this match report.

Afterwards, William got the thoughts of Connacht scrum half and captain Mary Healy.

Finally, William chatted to Connacht Head Coach Ross Mannion.