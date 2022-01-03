RUGBY: Connacht 10-8 Munster (URC Reaction with Andy Friend & Cian Prendergast)

Bundee Aki’s 58th minute try proved to be the decisive score for Connacht on Saturday (1st January) as they avenged October’s United Rugby Championship defeat to Munster.

Jack Carty and Conor Fitzgerald also kicked points for the hosts who consolidated their top 8 position and moved level on points with their southern rivals.

It was a physical contest that saw both teams receive two yellow cards each but Connacht proved able for the challenge to secure their two-point win.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy caught up with Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Rob also chatted to flanker and man of the match Cian Prendergast

Connacht’s next outing is at home against Leicester Tigers on Saturday, 15th January. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 3.15pm.