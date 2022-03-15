RUGBY: Colaiste Einde 23-20 St. Paul’s Oughterard (Connacht Schools Senior B Final)

Colaiste Einde won the Connacht Schools Senior B Final with literally the last kick of the game.

Bryan Casburn’s winning penalty gave the Salthill school a 23-20 win over St. Paul’s Oughterard.

Ben Magee’s first half try gave Colaiste Einde a 10-3 lead but Eoghan Fahey went over to level on 53 minutes.

Colaiste Einde went back ahead through Bryan Walsh’s try but Brian McHugo looked to force a replay before Brian Casburn’s winner.

Colaiste Einde: (Tries – Ben Magee, Bryan Walsh; Penalties – Evan Jenkins (2), Brian Casburn; Conversions: Evan Jenkins (2).

St. Paul’s Oughterard: (Tries – Eoghan Fahey, Brian McHugo; Penalties – Ryan Roche (2); Conversions – Ryan Roche (2).

Galway Bay FM’s commentary team were William Davies and Linley McKensie.

Afterwards, William caught up with Colaiste Einde captain Eoin Harlowe and coach Brian Casburn.