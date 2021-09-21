RUGBY: Cardiff vs Connacht (Preview with Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle and Andy Friend)

Andy Friend, Paul Boyle and Jarrad Butler. Photo (c) Inpho Photography

Connacht commence the new United Rugby Championship when they travel to Wales to take on Cardiff this Friday (24th September).

It’s their first meeting since Connacht prevailed 32-17 at the Sportsground last February.

Leading up to the game and the new competition, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got a chance to catch up and chat with Connacht captain Jarrad Butler.

Speaking at the launch of URC TV last week, a new global streaming service with RTE and the United Rugby Championship (URC)

And finally, William got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

