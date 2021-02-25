RUGBY: Bundee Aki Released From Ireland And Starts For Connacht Against Benetton

print

Bundee Aki has been released from the Ireland squad and will start for Connacht against Benetton Treviso in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow.

With Tom Farrell, Sammy Arnold and Peter Robb injured, Aki partners Tom Daly in the centre as Andy Friend makes seven changes from the side that beat Cardiff Blues.

Tiernan O’Halloran returns to full back; Peter O’Sullivan is on the wing; Conor Fitzgerald and Kieran Marmion are the half backs; Paddy McAllister and Shane Delahunt are in the front row; with Oisin Dowling behind them.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back; Peter O’Sullivan, Tom Daly, Bundee Aki and Alex Wootton are the three quarters; Conor Fitzgerald out half and Kieran Marmion scrum half.

In the pack, Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham are at the front; Oisin Dowling partners Gavin Thornbury behind them; with Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle retained at the back.

Kick-off at the Stadio di Monigo tomorrow is 5.30pm and we’ll have live coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie, and on air coverage after 6pm on Galway Bay FM.