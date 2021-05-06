RUGBY: Bundee Aki Becomes Connacht’s Fourth Ever Lion

print

Connacht’s Bundee Aki has been selected on the British and Irish Lions squad to tour South Africa in July; which includes eight Irish players in total.

He’s the first since Ciarán Fitzgerald and John O’Driscoll in 1983; while Ray McLoughlin also toured with the Lions in 1966 and 1971.

Robbie Henshaw, Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Andrew Porter and Conor Murray at the others; with Johnny Sexton and James Ryan left out.

Frank Murphy will referee Connacht’s Rainbow Cup meeting with Leinster.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.