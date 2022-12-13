RUGBY: Brive vs Connacht (European Challenge Cup Preview with Andy Friend and Oisin Dowling)

Mack Hansen, with a leg issue, is the most high profile name missing for Connacht this Friday in their second game of the EPCR Challenge Cup against Brive in France.

Josh Murphy, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Matthew Burke and Sean Masterson are also out, but Byron Ralston is available.

It’s their first meeting in France since December 2017 when tries from Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Cian Kelleher secured a 38-31 win in the Challenge Cup.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been chatting to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

William also spoke to Connacht forward Oisin Dowling.

Kick-off at Stade Amedee-Domenech on Friday is 8pm Irish time and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

