RUGBY: Brive 24-31 Connacht (European Challenge Cup Report & Reaction)

Connacht made it two wins from two on Friday (16th December) with a bonus point win in France.

David Hawkshaw, Tom Daly, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Shane Delahunt got the tries to give Connacht nine points from two games, and be placed well inside the ‘top six’ qualifying positions in Pool A.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports

Afterwards, William spoke to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht try scorer David Hawkshaw

Connacht are home to Ulster this Friday (23rd December) in the BKT United Rugby Championship. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 7.35pm.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…