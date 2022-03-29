RUGBY: Benetton vs Connacht (URC Preview with Matthew Burke & Andy Friend)

Connacht will welcome Ireland internationals Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham back to their side for Saturday’s URC game way to Benetton (2nd April).

Both were rested for last week’s defeat to Leinster.

Bundee Aki won’t return until the Heineken Champions Cup games with Leinster.

But prop Denis Buckley will miss this weekend’s trip to Italy with a calf injury.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been chatting to Connacht prop Matthew Burke.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht Head coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday is 12pm.