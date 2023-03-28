RUGBY: Benetton vs Connacht (European Challenge Cup Preview with Pete Wilkins & Cian Prendergast)

Former Connacht captain John Muldoon is returning to the province as part of the coaching staff from next season, after signing a two-year contract.

The back row made 327 appearances over 15 years before retiring in 2018, leading Connacht to the PRO12 title two years earlier.

He’ll have responsibility for the lineout and maul, working in conjunction with Colm Tucker.

==

Meanwhile, Ireland international Bundee Aki could make his first Connacht appearance since December in this Saturday’s (1st April 2023) European Challenge Cup trip to Benetton.

Connacht rugby have confirmed that Aki, Mack Hansen and Tiernan O’Halloran are all available for selection, but Denis Buckley and captain Jack Carty are still injured.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been chatting to Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

William also caught a word with Connacht forward Cian Prendergast.

Connacht are away to Benetton in the European Challenge Cup this Saturday. Kick-off at Treviso is 3pm.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…