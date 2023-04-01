RUGBY: Benetton 41-19 Connacht (European Challenge Cup Last-16)

Connacht are out of the European Rugby Challenge Cup following a 41-19 defeat to Benetton on Saturday (1st April).

Despite tries from Conor Oliver and two for John Porch, the Italians crossed the whitewash six times to advance to the quarter-finals.

Afterwards, Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Connacht’s next game is against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, 15th April. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 7.35pm.

