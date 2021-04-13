RUGBY: Béibhinn Parsons and Rhys McClenaghan Launch Avonmore Protein Milk’s New ‘Bring Your All’ Campaign

print

Avonmore Protein Milk today launched their new campaign for 2021, ‘Bring Your All’ with Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and Irish & Connacht Rugby player Béibhinn Parsons, joining their Brand Ambassador Team.

‘Bring your all’, is a campaign that heroes the ‘positive, committed and never give up’ spirit within all of us who give 100% to our sport or exercise, no matter what the hurdle.

Whether it’s on the pitch, at the gym, at home, or on the road, it’s about enjoyment, pushing forward, and never stopping.

The campaign will see the release of several short videos showing a special insight into the ambassadors’ motivations, training and down-time routines throughout the coming months.

After winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and European Championships, Rhys McClenaghan continued his success by becoming the first athlete to qualify for a World Championship Final in 2019 before taking bronze.

He goes into 2021 as a top contender for a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

A top talent for Ireland, Béibhinn Parsons is a standout player, competing in two Six Nations for Ireland in 2019 and 2020 and will help see the women’s team into another season of competition this April.

Stuart Scott, Glanbia Marketing Manager, said: “Avonmore Protein Milk is proud to be launching our ‘Bring Your All’ campaign alongside our ambassadors.

“Through them, we are able to tell the story of how they bring their best to their sporting professions. Bringing Your All is a constant mind-set, hard wired into all those who never give up and bring their all to their craft.

Rhys McClenaghan, Irish Gymnast: “I’m delighted to join Avonmore Protein Milk as an ambassador. This campaign makes a lot of sense to me, it’s all about staying positive, believing in yourself and never giving up.

“These are my building blocks of success and I hope this campaign helps to share that message with others.

Irish Rugby player Béibhinn Parsons commented: “I’m thrilled to come on board as an ambassador with Avonmore Protein Milk. I’m a big believer in putting the effort in every day to inch you closer to your goals.

“I’m proud to be a part of a campaign that encourages us all to keep that positive mindset and believe in our own potential.”