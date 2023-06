RUGBY: ATU Connacht Age Grade Squads Announced

The Connacht U17, U18 and U19 squads, sponsored by ATU, have been announced for this summer’s training programme and Interpro series.

The U18 and U19 squads will train together at Atlantic Technological University over the course of July and August as they prepare for their respective Interprovincial Championships later in the summer.

Meanwhile the U17 programme will focus on further skill development and athletic conditioning. They will also train at ATU and will have a number of challenge games scheduled, with further details to be announced shortly.

CONNACHT U17 SQUAD LIST:

Forwards:

Éanna Caulfield – Ballinasloe RFC

Liam Butler – Creggs RFC

Roghan O’Neill – Sligo RFC

Cathal McDonagh – Dunmore RFC

Jayden Bosomtwe – Carrick-on-Shannon RFC

Niall Briggs – Corinthians RFC

Oto Khetaguri – Galwegians RFC

Kailin Blessing – Buccaneers RFC

Sean Glennon – Ballinasloe RFC

William Draper – Sligo RFC

Dara Noone – Corinthians RFC

Pasha Thiam – Corinthians RFC

Thomas McHugh – Connemara RFC

MJ Fahy – Tuam RFC

James Greaney – Corinthians RFC

Kyle Byrne – Buccaneers RFC

Dylan Rice – Castlebar RFC

Matthew McNamara – Galway Bay RFC

Dan Doheny – Loughrea RFC

Niall Stenson – Carrick-on-Shannon RFC

Robert Hanrahan – Carrick-on-Shannon RFC

Kamsi Mojekwu – Sligo RFC

Leo Anic – Creggs RFC

John Durkan – Galwegians RFC

Backs:

Oisin Berthoz – Corinthians RFC

Fiachra O’Neill – Connemara RFC

Liam Masterson – Ballina RFC

Lorcan Mullarkey – Galway Bay RFC

Jack Quinn – Loughrea RFC

Conor Connolly – Ballina RFC

Marcus Manning – Connemara RFC

Matthew Flannelly – Castlebar RFC

Kyle Mahon – Buccaneers RFC

Sean Brohan – Castlebar RFC

Pat Murphy – Corinthians RFC

Zack Kelly – Galwegians RFC

Liam Smyth – Claremorris RFC

Sean Flynn Heffernan – Ballina RFC

Connor van Rensburg – Sligo RFC

Andrew Henson – Buccaneers RFC

Peter Moran – Carrick-on-Shannon RFC

Coaches: Gavin Foley and JP Walsh

Development Coach: Thomas Smith

CONNACHT U18 SQUAD LIST:

Forwards:

Christopher Donlon – Dunmore RFC

Brian Donohoe – Ballina RFC

Donagh Kilcommins – Corinthians RFC

Jaynel Almanzar Cordero – Galwegians RFC

Jason Duggan – Ballina RFC

Michael Donnelly – Castlebar RFC

Jack Pollard – Buccaneers RFC

Eoin Naughton – Buccaneers RFC

Christopher Cusack – Castlebar RFC

Stephen Connolly – Galwegians RFC

Rory Gavin – Galwegians RFC

James O’Boyle – Ballina RFC

Liam Cahill – Corinthians RFC

Kevin Hughes – Corinthians RFC

Diarmuid O’Connell – Sligo RFC

Oisin McNicholas – Ballina RFC

Rory Lyons – Westport RFC

Otega Awhinawhi – Buccaneers RFC

Charlie Curling – Corinthians RFC

Charlie Keane – Corinthians RFC



Backs:

Charlie O’Carroll – Buccaneers RFC

Billy Ruane – Ballina RFC

Calum Elwood – Galwegians RFC

Mark Tempany – Sligo RFC

Cillian O’Neill – Sligo RFC

Sean Walsh – Corinthians RFC

Joseph Smyth – Ballinasloe RFC

Tom Sheehan – Buccaneers RFC

Thomas Cotton – Buccaneers RFC

Paul Sharkey – Galwegians RFC

Finnan Strain – Corinthians RFC

Ronan O’Connor – Sligo RFC

Eamon Keane – Sligo RFC

Dylan Bruton – Buccaneers RFC

Matthew Quinn – Ballina RFC

Head Coach: Sean Skehan

Assistant Coach: Paddy Thornton

Development Coach: Diarmuid Codyre

CONNACHT U19 SQUAD LIST:



Forwards:

Arann Platt – Sligo RFC

Sean Hopkins – Ballina RFC

Daniel Noone – Claremorris RFC

Shay Phillips – Corinthians RFC

George Ukwuoma – Galwegians RFC

Ryan Smith – Corrib RFC

Sean Rohan – Buccaneers RFC

Iarla Ó Coileáin – Galwegians RFC

Bryan Walsh – Corinthians RFC

Blayze Molloy – Ballina RFC

Ruairi Keogh – Monivea RFC

Dylan McCloat – Sligo RFC

Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC

Joshua Tunney Ware – Westport RFC

Patrick Flannery – Corinthians RFC

Patrick Egan – Buccaneers RFC

Max Flynn – Corinthians RFC

Niall Tallon – Buccaneers RFC



Backs:

Tomas Farthing – Corinthians RFC

Conall Gill – Westport RFC

Ben Donnelly – Corrib RFC

Oisin O’Neill – Sligo RFC

Eoin Geraghty – Monivea RFC

Caden Grant – Corinthians RFC

Sean Power – Ballinasloe RFC

Stefan Roche – Sligo RFC

Conor Creaven – Sligo RFC

Gerard Murtagh – Sligo RFC

Patrick Flannelly – Castlebar RFC

Harry Duffy – Galwegians RFC

Jack Wise – Corinthians RFC

Orin Burke – Monivea RFC

Cian Brady – Monivea RFC

Head Coach: Morgan Codyre

Assistant Coach: Tom McKeown

Development Coach: Gary Lally