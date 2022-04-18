RUGBY: 28-man squad named for South Africa fixtures with Lions & Sharks

The Connacht coaching team have selected a 28-man squad to travel to South Africa for the upcoming URC games against the Emirates Lions and the Cell C Sharks.



The squad departs from Dublin today (Sunday) for Johannesburg, where they will be based for the first week ahead of Saturday’s game with the Lions.



On Sunday 24th April the travelling party then head for Durban in preparation for their game against the Sharks on Saturday 30th, before arriving back in Galway on Monday 2nd May.

==



CONNACHT RUGBY TRAVELLING PARTY



FORWARDS

Jack AUNGIER

Finlay BEALHAM

Paul BOYLE

Denis BUCKLEY

Jarrad BUTLER

Oisín DOWLING

Jordan DUGGAN

Leva FIFITA

Dave HEFFERNAN

Greg MCGRATH

Jonny MURPHY

Niall MURRAY

Conor OLIVER

Cian PRENDERGAST

Gavin THORNBURY

Dylan TIERNEY-MARTIN

BACKS

Bundee AKI

Caolin BLADE

Shayne BOLTON

Jack CARTY

Tom DALY

Tom FARRELL

Conor FITZGERALD

Mack HANSEN

Kieran MARMION

Tiernan O’HALLORAN

John PORCH

Alex WOOTTON