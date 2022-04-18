RUGBY: 28-man squad named for South Africa fixtures with Lions & Sharks

The Connacht coaching team have selected a 28-man squad to travel to South Africa for the upcoming URC games against the Emirates Lions and the Cell C Sharks.
The squad departs from Dublin today (Sunday) for Johannesburg, where they will be based for the first week ahead of Saturday’s game with the Lions.
On Sunday 24th April the travelling party then head for Durban in preparation for their game against the Sharks on Saturday 30th, before arriving back in Galway on Monday 2nd May.
CONNACHT RUGBY TRAVELLING PARTY
FORWARDS
Jack AUNGIER
Finlay BEALHAM
Paul BOYLE
Denis BUCKLEY
Jarrad BUTLER
Oisín DOWLING
Jordan DUGGAN
Leva FIFITA
Dave HEFFERNAN
Greg MCGRATH
Jonny MURPHY
Niall MURRAY
Conor OLIVER
Cian PRENDERGAST
Gavin THORNBURY
Dylan TIERNEY-MARTIN
BACKS
Bundee AKI
Caolin BLADE
Shayne BOLTON
Jack CARTY
Tom DALY
Tom FARRELL
Conor FITZGERALD
Mack HANSEN
Kieran MARMION
Tiernan O’HALLORAN
John PORCH
Alex WOOTTON