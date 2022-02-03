RUGBY: 11 Changes for Connacht Against Ulster in URC

Tom Daly is the stand out name among 11 changes to the Connacht team to face Ulster in the United Rugby Championship tomorrow night (4th February).

Daly returns from a knee injury sustained three months ago, also against Ulster and joins Denis Buckley, Conor Fitzgerald, John Porch, Cian Prendergast, Shane Delahunt, Tietie Tumaga, Niall Murray, Oisin Dowling, Conor Olivier and Peter Sullivan also included from last week’s loss to Glasgow Warriors.

Centre Sammy Arnold wins his 30th cap while scrum half Kieran Marmion moves to 199 appearances.

Connacht: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Tietie Tuimaga; Niall Murray, Oisin Dowling; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (c).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Greg McGrath, Leva Fifita, Paul Boyle, Colm Reilly, Cathal Fore, Oran McNulty.

Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday is 8.15pm.