Ruairi Keating named Player of the Month for September

Cork City striker Ruairí Keating has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for September after hitting five goals in an impressive spell for the 28-year-old striker. The former Galway United man scored five goals in five appearances for the Leesiders despite their Premier Division struggles, including an injury-time winner against Wexford that sent Cork into the last four of the FAI Cup. The in-form forward also hit a career first hat trick in the league win against Sligo Rovers at the start of the month and he netted a penalty away to Shelbourne. Keating returned to the side in mid-August after a leave of absence taken following the tragic death of his father Ciarán in July.

He was a popular choice in the vote among Soccer Writers Ireland members, beating in-form Derry City midfielder Will Patching, who finished in second place. Galway United talisman Stephen Walsh, who last month helped secure his team the First Division title and a place in the FAI Cup semi-finals, was third.