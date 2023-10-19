Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Ruairi Keating named Player of the Month for September

Share story:
Ruairi Keating named Player of the Month for September

Cork City striker Ruairí Keating has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for September after hitting five goals in an impressive spell for the 28-year-old striker. The former Galway United man scored five goals in five appearances for the Leesiders despite their Premier Division struggles, including an injury-time winner against Wexford that sent Cork into the last four of the FAI Cup. The in-form forward also hit a career first hat trick in the league win against Sligo Rovers at the start of the month and he netted a penalty away to Shelbourne.  Keating returned to the side in mid-August after a leave of absence taken following the tragic death of his father Ciarán in July.

He was a popular choice in the vote among Soccer Writers Ireland members, beating in-form Derry City midfielder Will Patching, who finished in second place. Galway United talisman Stephen Walsh, who last month helped secure his team the First Division title and a place in the FAI Cup semi-finals, was third.

Share story:

Galway boxers going for Senior Championship titles this weekend

There will be a strong Galway presence at the IABA National Senior Boxing Championships this weekend. The semi-finals are scheduled for tomorrow (Friday),...

Galway SFC semi-final preview

The semi-finals of the Galway Senior Football Championship take centre stage this weekend, as defending champions Maigh Cuilinn take on Mountbellew Moylou...

Sarsfields vs Oranmore/Maree (Senior A Camogie Final Preview)

Sarsfields and Oranmore/Maree meet for the third consecutive year in the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior A Camogie Final on Sunday (22nd October) at D...

St. Thomas vs Clarinbridge (Senior B Camogie Final Preview)

St. Thomas’ take on Clarinbridge in the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior B camogie final on Saturday (21st October) in Loughrea. St. Thomas’...