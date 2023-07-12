RTÉ to show documentary on Ireland WNT journey to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

On the eve of their debut at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the Ireland Women’s National Team will be in focus in an exclusive documentary that will be aired on RTÉ One.

Created by award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker, the film charts the team’s journey through qualifying for their first-ever major tournament.

Featuring interviews with Manager Vera Pauw, captain Katie McCabe and several members of the history-making squad, viewers will get a real insight into how the team achieved what they did and what it means to them.

The film also details the rise of the WNT and how they have grown stronger by overcoming many obstacles. Ultimately, though, it is about the road to the World Cup and the impact of an incredible team.

Scheduled to be aired on RTÉ One at 21:35 on Wednesday, July 19, it will be the perfect way to get ready for the WNT debut in the World Cup against co-hosts Australia the following day.