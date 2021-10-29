RSA Halloween Stages Race Sprint – 2021 – Pallas Motorsport Centre – Tynagh, Co Galway – Sunday the 31st October

The first event for the RSA in ROI since lockdown last December will take place on Sunday the 31st of October at the superb Pallas Motorsport Centre at Tynagh in Co. Galway.

The unique RSA event formula has become popular with competitors and spectators due to the virtually non-stop high-speed action from a wide and diverse range of race, rally and rallycross cars and the fastest growing new development in European motorsport, the incredibly exciting internationally built racing buggies. This is the only motorsport event in Ireland where rally, rallycross cars and racing cars can compete against each other in the same competition to become outright champions on an international specification race circuit.

Spectators can enjoy the sounds and smells of an assembly of beautifully prepared rally and racing cars including flame spitting turbocharged Ford Fiesta R5’s, Subaru Impreza’s and Mitsubishi EVO’s, a host of iconic Mk 2 Escorts and Toyota Corollas with up to 300bhp on tap, an array of Honda’s, Peugeots and Renaults all gunning for class and Overall honors.

Many of Irelands leading motorsport personalities join this event to ‘enjoy a blowout of the ‘lockdown cobwebs in style’ and it is a unique opportunity for them to entertain sponsors, colleagues and family friends for nearly a year.

So, a spectacular day awaits us all at The Pallas Motorsport Centre on Sunday the 31st of October and EVERYONE is welcome to come and enjoy another unique action packed Rallysport Event at this fantastic venue.

Spectators are welcomed from 9am and early risers will enjoy free access to the driver’s service area and pits and will be able to experience first-hand the pre-event preparation, car scrutineering the general competitor/organization and competitors build up to the event which commences at 10am. Spectators can enjoy their participation at the competitors briefing and also enjoy the resonance of the competitor’s anticipation prior to their ‘first run of the day’.

With adult admission only €10, junior admission €5 and Seniors and under twelves enjoying a free entry, what better excuse to get outside again and enjoy The Halloween Sunday with family and friends.

For additional information, videos, and event details contact The Rallysport Association on (048) 3839 3344 / 07788 598461 or visit the official RSA website www.therallysportassociation.com