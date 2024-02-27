Royal & Prior School Raphoe 1-2 Presentation Athenry AET (FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup Semi-Final Reaction with James McDonnell)

Presentation College Athenry are through to the FAI Schools National Junior Cup Final in the most dramatic of circumstances on Tuesday (27th February 2024).

They beat Royal & Prior Comprehensive, Raphoe 2-1 after coming from behind to force extra-time in ATU Sligo.

Abbie Duffy equalised in the fourth minute of added time to force another 20 minutes. And then she struck the winner on 85 minutes.

Presentation Athenry manager James McDonnell shared his thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly afterwards.

They’ll now face the winners of Thurday’s (29th February) semi-final between Presentation Secondary School, Thurles and Athlone Community College.