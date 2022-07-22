Rowing Ireland WHOOP Sponsorship

Rowing Ireland are delighted to announce a new partnership with WHOOP, the human performance company. In support of the pathway towards the Paris 2024 Olympics, WHOOP are supplying their bands and subscriptions to the High Performance athletes to help further their potential.

WHOOP is an American based company that strives to unlock athletes’ human performance. Tracking Sleep, Recovery and Strain, the WHOOP bands are the perfect complement to athletes, helping them to enhance their performance by gathering and examining the data that usually gets looked over.

Rowing Ireland’s CEO, Michelle Carpenter has said: “Today is an exciting day, as we build towards Paris 2024. We are delighted to reveal WHOOP as an official supplier to Rowing Ireland. Their support of our athletes and coaches is hugely significant and we thank the team at WHOOP for their commitment to our journey. We look forward to working together to support our athletes’ journeys.”

Ronan Jones, European Marketing Manager at WHOOP said of the partnership; “We’re thrilled to be working with Rowing Ireland in the lead up to the 2024 Olympic Games. WHOOP offers data insights, behavioral analysis and powerful coaching; which makes it an essential training tool for teams. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”