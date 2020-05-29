Rowing Ireland Statement – OFI Call for Targeted Approach for Athletes

Rowing Ireland fully supports the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s statement on Elite Athletes return to training.

We have been working closely with Sport Ireland and the Department of Tourism, Transport and Sport on the return to rowing for our clubs and members. They have worked very hard to request minor exemptions for Olympic and Paralympic athletes but unfortunately, there has been no green light to their requests to date for the return of our HP athletes.

Our High-Performance Athletes are currently unable to train at the National Rowing Centre due to the 5km travel restriction.

Our Clubs and High-Performance athletes are our priority. In line with this, we are supporting a special dispensation for our Elite athletes to be able to return to the National Rowing Centre and return to training and resume their preparations for the Olympics in 15 months’ time. Their plans and dreams have already been derailed due to the outbreak of COVID 19 and the postponement of the Olympic Games.

Our High-Performance athletes are exceptionally vigilant about their health and wellbeing. They remain on high alert and are adhering to public health guidelines and recommendations.

The benefits of High-Performance sport to the country are significant and our potential Olympic success. Sport lifts a nation and shows fundamental unity which after this time will be vital in the year ahead.