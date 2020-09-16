Rowing Ireland Statement – David McGowan

Rowing Ireland can confirm that David McGowan has resigned from his position as High-Performance Coach effective immediately, due to personal reasons.

David took up the position in 2018.

Speaking of his departure, David Mc Gowan said “I would like to thank the whole Rowing Ireland family for their support throughout my coaching time. I was made welcome by the people of Ireland and family of rowers. Thank you to the athletes, parents and all those who work so hard behind the scenes to support this small rowing organisation to fight well above its weight. The team at Rowing Ireland have become my family and friends over the last three years, and I wish Antonio, the athletes and crews every success in these challenging times”.

Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni said “David has coached, inspired and supported our athletes to deliver their best results. He has the vision and worked tirelessly to achieve it, culminating in our success at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. He has been my colleague and my friend, and we will hugely miss him as part of the team”.

Rowing Ireland would like to thank David and wish him all the best in his future endeavours