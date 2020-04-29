Rowing Ireland Launches Virtual Regatta Sponsored By Kinetica.

Rowing Ireland have launched their virtual Regatta that will run over lockdown bank holiday weekend from 9 am on Saturday the 2nd of May and finish at 5 pm Monday the 4th of May.

This will be an opportunity for members to represent their clubs and for our members at every level. Whether they are a World medallist or part of our High-Performance team this will give our members an opportunity to clock their km’s with their club and province for some great prizes while staying active.

Prizes

There are four new Concept 2 ergometers and some exciting spot prizes to be won this weekend!

Here are the prizes on offer:

· We have a prize for a new Concept2 ergometer for the top club in each province.

· A trophy for the top club in the country.

· There are exciting spot prizes to give out along the way for best photo submission, most metres completed in one day, and best 2k time.

· Individual 1st, 2nd and 3rd medals for most distances in each age category in each province.

How it will work

1. Rowers complete their work out and take a selfie with their monitor showing their times

2. Input their information, distances in metres and selfie through the Rowing Ireland Virtual Regatta page

Rowing Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Carpenter said, “We are delighted to announce our Virtual Regatta for our clubs and members. We want to thank Kinetica for sponsoring our virtual regatta and for their continued support to Rowing throughout this difficult time for sport. There are some fantastic prizes on offer, including four brand new ergometers for the top clubs in each province.

Traditionally we would be at the start of our regatta season, and it’s essential to stay involved while adhering to HSE and NHS guidelines. We want to give clubs and members a fun and competitive regatta experience from the comfort of their home.

We are encouraging all of our from our High-Performance team preparing for Tokyo 2021 to Junior 14 members to wear their club colours proudly and compete in our first Virtual Regatta.”