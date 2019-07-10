Rowing Ireland Launches Greenblades

Rowing Ireland has launched Greenblades, this new initiative has been created to help fund the Junior, Under 23 and Developmental Teams by means of donations. Currently, developmental rowers rely on support from their family and friends as well as Rowing Ireland in order to compete at the highest level for their country.

It takes a lot to be an international rower and our stars like Sanita Puspure, Paul and Gary O’Donovan have been supported on their development before they reached the level that they are at today.

Greenblades will ensure that athletes who are representing Ireland will be supported to reach their full potential and can compete at the highest level possible.

Rowing Ireland’s Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Carpenter said “It is key that we do everything to support our up and coming athletes as we prepare to successfully support their future careers by giving them the opportunity to row in Paris and beyond.

These athletes are the future of Irish Rowing and we need not only to think about the next two years but also about the next four and eight years.

Rowing should be accessible to everyone who wants to compete, be it at Domestic or High-Performance level, and with this, in mind, we need to ensure that we support them in every way possible.”

Donations for our athletes can be made: www.greenblades.ie

All donations will go directly to the athletes who will be competing at U23 Championships in Sarasota USA and Junior World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.