Rowing Ireland Launch New Website

Rowing Ireland is pleased to announce the launch of our new improved website.

We want to create a more user friendly resource across all digital devices for our rowing community. The website has a wide range of new functions that will promote and support all areas of our rowing community. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our members to access information about our clubs, members and our High-Performance athletes.

You can now find information quicker and more efficiently. New features include an extensive guide to Rowing, how to find local clubs and how get involved in all of our rowing disciplines. For the first time ever, we now have a dedicated area to our High-performance team with athlete bio’s where you can learn more about the role models in our sport.

We have also integrated the existing Tracker system into the new website so clubs and members can manage their data and enter into regattas and events.

Rowing Ireland’s CEO, Michelle Carpenter, said,

“After engagement with various stakeholders, we built this website that is unique to the requirements and demands of Irish Rowing.

The new site takes a mobile-first approach as our research shows that our audience are heavy smartphone users. In addition to functionality, the website includes Governance area’s for clubs, a useful club finder and a new way to engage with our High-Performance athletes. This will ensure that we can continue our growth as one of Ireland’s leading National Governing Bodies and showcase our sport even better than before.

We expect that we will have more eyes on our sport in 2021 and having this new website will allow us to engage with larger audiences and provide a better experience for all users on our website.

I would like to thank all of our team involved in producing and transitioning the new site after months of hard work redesigning and uploading new content and migrating old content over we are delighted to launch our site today.”

Visit the new website: www.rowingireland.ie