Rowing Ireland Domestic Events – Update

The Rowing Ireland COVID-19 Working Group met today and assessed guidelines issued by the Irish Government yesterday evening, 4th August 2020. The Working Group worked tirelessly to create contingency options for our members since the outbreak of this devastating pandemic. Our core strategy at Rowing Ireland is to support our clubs and our athletes, however, Public Health takes precedent. Therefore, in line with yesterday’s recommendations, Rowing Ireland has decided that no licenced events will take place in August 2020.

The Irish Rowing Championship Committee met this evening and has reluctantly decided in light of the latest Public Health guidelines that it is no longer possible to safely run this year’s event. Contingency planning was based on the premise that we would be moving to Phase 5 next Monday. However, the Public Health guidelines have not proceeded beyond Phase 3 and consequently, the Championship Committee concluded that it is not possible to hold the event in line with current Public Health guidelines. The decision while taken with a heavy heart was made tonight to be fair to all our athletes and coaches and to bring some certainty for the coming weeks.

As the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships due to be held on 29th August fall within the Public Health Phase 3 restrictions which limit attendance to 200, the Committee has concluded that they have no option but to cancel the event. Consideration was given to postponing the event until later in the hope that the number of attendees allowed would increase but it was felt that there was no guarantee this would happen and the committee wished to bring certainty to all concerned. In addition, many of our younger rowers will have returned to school at the end of the month.

The Irish Offshore Rowing Championship Committee met this evening to discuss the latest guidelines issued by the Irish Government yesterday evening. As the event is scheduled for the weekend of 26th September, the Committee agreed that there is no need to make any changes to the regatta preparations and planning will continue with a view to running the event in a safe manner in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

President of Rowing Ireland Eamonn Colclough said “We are all disappointed with the cancellation of the Irish Rowing Championships, Irish Coastal Rowing Championships and other events. Around the country, we know that our athletes along with their coaches have been training hard and their club committees have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our members.

We always knew that our contingency plan would be subject to Public Health guidelines. We encourage clubs to continue to think outside the box when staging local events. As a sport, we can continue to row and compete subject to 200 person limits”.