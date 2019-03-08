Rowing Ireland Celebrates International Women’s Day 2019

Rowing Ireland are committed to the 20×20 campaign which is an all-inclusive movement to shift Ireland’s cultural perception of women’s sport by 2020 with:

• a 20% increase in media coverage of women in sport

• a 20% increase in female participation at all levels of sport

• a 20% increase in attendance at women’s games and events

Rowing Ireland pledge to continue to:

· To give opportunities and support to girls in sport.

· We will continue to insure equality between our male and female athletes.

· Give greater visibility to our female athletes

We currently have a number of hugely successful Women in Sport Initiatives underway. Get Going..Get Rowing was originally started as a Women in Sport Campaign to increase participation numbers amongst Primary and Secondary School Girls. This programmes has exploded with tremendous success and this year we aim to have 35,000 students take part. As part of the programme students are given the opportunity to take part in a #Blitzit event to showcase their hard work and dedication to the programme.

We also work closely with clubs and sports partnerships to insure every opportunity is there to increase participation levels amongst girls and women. We work together with sports partnerships to deliver Women’s Indoor Rowing Programmes and we have helped clubs to run social rowing for women to begin to engage in the sport. Through initiatives such as these our 100+ clubs have been able to grow the number of women at club level both competitive and non-competitive members and most clubs have a 50/50 split of men and women competing and on committees.

Rowing Ireland have over 12 Senior High Performance Female Athletes in training for International, World and Olympic success. This is a staggering number of female athletes to have at the highest level of the sport and a true manifestation of the hard work all at Rowing Ireland have put in to increase the numbers of women in the sport at all levels. At the forefront of our High Performance Team is Sanita Puspure, a shining example of how hard work and dedication will accomplish all of your dreams as long as you are consistent, persistent and most importantly dominant. She is an outstanding idol for girls and woman of all ages to look up to and we are so proud of all that she has achieved. A mother, a wife, a daughter, a student and an athlete -a true inspiration.

This International Women’s Day (Friday March 8th) 20×20 will be asking Irish clubs to #ShowYourStripes and pledge one action to grow girls and women in sport.