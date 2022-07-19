ROWING: International Selection for Seven Bish Oarsmen Caps off Remarkable Season for Club

Avid followers of rowing will have noticed the growing dominance of junior rowing in Ireland by the Bish Club over the past two years which has culminated in recognition by Rowing Ireland in the form of an announcement that seven of the nine junior sweep oarsmen to represent Ireland at the forthcoming Homes Internationals in the UK hail from the Bish.

All of the boys were members of the crew who took the two junior national titles in Cork at the weekend and have relocated to Limerick to the Irish training camp in preparation for the event which takes place at the London Regatta Center on the 23rd July.

Club President, George Finnegan, greeted the announcement by saying that the boys and their coaches have brought great pride to the club and complimented each of them on their exceptional achievement. “The boys will represent Ireland, Galway and their Club on the international rowing stage at the highest level, an accolade which they will carry with them for the rest of their lives”

Bish Oarsmen cement their place as National Junior Champions

The blistering weather at the weekend saw the Bish Rowing Club retain the two Blue Ribbon events, namely the Junior 8 and Junior 4 national titles, at the National Rowing Center at Fernanes Co. Cork.

In what was one of the most competitive fields ever to enter the event and the Bish showed incredible resolve to dig deep in both finals.

The result of the 8’s final was delayed for 20 nail biting minutes after the event as a mere half a bow-ball separated the boat from their nearest and long-standing rivals Eniskillen Royal Grammer School (formally Portora) and as the Bish had fought their way back from being clear water down it was all the more special. As the announcement was formally made over the Tanoy system, Cork was rocked by the roar of travelling supporters. Past oarsmen, parents, coaches & friends of the Bish flocked to the slip to welcome in the crew and the scenes of jubilation brought tears to the eyes of many seasoned rowing campaigners.

The 4’s race showed a more dominant performance by the top junior oarsmen in the country with the 4 taking a lead off the start and building on it right through the race resulting in a three-length commanding lead as they crossed the finish line.

There were jubilant celebrations in the Bish camp in Cork which continued in Galway upon their return.

Club president George Finnegan summed up the mood in the club up when commenting after the wins “The successes enjoyed by the club at the weekend were the culmination of a gargantuan effort by all the oarsmen, their coaches, their parents and the support personnel who volunteer in what can be the harshest of conditions to make it all happen. For the club itself the wins at the weekend merely bookend an exceptional year for the Bish as the real success is the level of participation by all of the boys and the extraordinary volunteerism which has always and continues to allow the Bish to excel and prosper”.