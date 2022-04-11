ROWING: Gold and Silver For Fiona Murtagh at International Regatta in Italy

Rowing Ireland’s first outing since the Olympic Games and World Championships last year took place this weekend. The event is held at the Italian national Centre in Piediluco The memorial Paolo d’Aloja; International Regatta was established to honour the memory of Paolo d’Aloja, President of the Italian Rowing Federation in

the 70’s and 80’s.

The regatta is always a good pulse check to launch the regatta season, and a large cohort of entries was from Italy, Greece and South Africa. With crews travelling from

Serbia and Romania.

The three days event saw good first results for the Rowing Ireland crews Saturday’s results started with a silver medal for Gary O’Donovan in the Men’s lightweight single and a silver medal for U19 Holy Davis.

With Olympic Bronze medalist Fiona Murtagh and Tokyo experienced reserve Tara Hanlon taking a silver medal in the Women’s pair, followed by the pair of Natalie Long and Zoe Hyde in the Bronze medal position.



Many of the lightweight crews showed strong form in open weight events. Conditions were challenging on Saturday, and racing began on Sunday with more results for all crews.

A top podium finish for Fiona Murtagh and Tara Hanlon, winning the Women’s pair and a Bronze medal for Natalie Long and Zoe Hyde in the same event.

It was fitting to see Diana Dymchenko from Ukraine compete at the event and stand tall on the podium, with Rowing Ireland’s Emily Hegarty taking the bronze medal in the same. Lydia Heaphy took a silver medal in the Women’s Lightweight single.

Holly Davis finished the regatta well with a bronze medal in the U19 single.

The team will now spend the next number of weeks at a training camp in the North of Italy to prepare for the season ahead.

Final results

LM1x Gary O’Donovan Silver medal

WU19 Holly Davis Silver medal

W2x Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen 4th Place

M2x Fintan McCarthy and Jake McCarthy 7th Place

W2- Tara Hanlon and Fiona Murtagh Silver medal

W2- Zoe Hyde and Natalie Long Bronze medal

W1x Aoife Casey 4th Place

W1x Emily Hegarty 5th place

W1x Alison Bergin 6th place



Sunday results

W2- Tara Hanlon and Fiona Murtagh Gold medal

W2- Natalie Long and Zoe Hyde Bronze medal

W1x Emily Hegarty Bronze medal

W1x Alison Bergin 8th place

WL1X Lydia Heaphy Silver medal

WU19 Holly Davis Bronze medal

W2x Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen 4th Place

M2x Fintan McCarthy and Gary O’Donovan 4th place



The team consisted of the following crews

Open weight Women team

Tara Hanlon (UCC) and Fiona Murtagh (NUIG) in the Women’s pair

Natalie Long (Killorglin RC) and Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC) in the Women’s pair

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

U19 Holly Davis (LVRC)

The lightweight group

Margaret Cremen (UCCRC), Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC), Aoife Casey

(Skibbereen RC),

Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen RC), Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC), Jake

McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)