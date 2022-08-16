ROWING: European Silver Medallist Aifric Keogh chats to Galway Bay FM

Furbo’s Aifric Keogh added to her impressive medal collection last Saturday (13th August) when she was part of the Women’s Four team that won European silver medals in Munich.

Her team, including Tara Hanlon, Eimear Lambe and Natalie Long, finished just behind Britain in the Final.

It was a successful weekend as Ireland sent a 15-strong team (including females) who were denied contesting the 8s Final due to an injury.

Galway also had three other rowers (Fiona Murtagh, Katie O’Brien, Steven McGowan) agonisingly come fourth in their respective disciplines.

Aifric Keogh chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly about taking a break, starting a new cycle, European success and the upcoming World championships.