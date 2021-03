print

Roscommon GAA Club Éire Óg have launched a draw in which the first prize is a brand new Campervan worth €70,000.

The idea of the draw is to raise funds for the development of the grounds in the club which is located in Loughlynn and caters for the areas of Loughglynn, Gortaganny and Lisacul in the west of the county.

John Mulligan explains…

You can see more details on the draw and buy a ticket to enter by clicking on www.winanewcampervan.ie/