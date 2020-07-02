Roscommon And District League Publish Fixtures For The Remainder Of The Season

The Roscommon and District League have published their fixtures for the first five weeks of the remainder of their season with the first round of those games taking place on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of July.
The Fixtures are:
RDFL proposed fixtures return week 1
18th-19th July 2020
Saturday 18th July 2020
Premier Division
|St Peters FC
|V
|Castlerea Celtic
|7.30pm
|Shiven Rovers
|V
|Skyvalley Rovers
|7.30pm
First Division
|Dunmore
|V
|Cloonfad Utd.
|7pm
|Rahara Rovers
|V
|Dysart
|7pm
Sunday 19th July 2020
Premier Division
|St John’s Athl
|V
|Moore Utd
|11am
First Division
|CP Ajax
|V
|Ballaghaderreen
|2pm
Second Division
|Boyle Celtic B
|V
|Moore Utd B.
|2pm
|St John’s Athl B
|V
|Cloonfad Utd B
|2pm
|Ballaghaderreen B
|V
|Roscommon Utd. B
|2pm
|Skyvalley Rovers B
|V
|Manor Utd
|2pm
22nd- 26th July
Fixtures Wednesday 22nd July 2020
Norios First Division Cup
|Castlerea Celtic
|V
|Cam Celtic
|7.30pm
|Roscommon Utd.
|V
|Dunmore
|7.30pm
|CP Ajax
|V
|Cloonfad
|7.30pm
KF Autos Second Division Cup
|Cloonfad Utd. B
|V
|Ballymoe B
|7.30pm
Friday 24th July 2020
Second Division League
|Ballaghaderreen B
|V
|St Johns Athl B
|7.30pm
|Skyvalley Rovers B
|V
|Moore Utd B
|7.30pm
Saturday 25th July 2020
Premier Division League
|Boyle Celtic
|V
|Skyvalley Rovers
|7.30pm
|Ballymoe
|V
|Moore Utd
|7.30pm
Sunday 26th July 2020
Connacht Cup
|St Bernards
|V
|St Peters FC
|2pm
|Ballyglass
|V
|Ballinasloe Town
|2pm
|Castlerea Celtic
|V
|Conn Rangers
|2pm
Connacht Shield
|Ballaghaderreen
|V
|Mervue B
|2pm
First Division League
|Dysart
|V
|CP Ajax
|2pm
|Roscommon Utd.
|V
|Castlerea Celtic B
|11am
|Cloonfad Utd..
|V
|Rahara Rovers
|11am
Second Division League
|Roscommon Utd B
|V
|St Cuans
|2pm
|Boyle Celtic B
|V
|Ballinasloe Town B
|2pm
|Manor Utd
|V
|Glen Celtic
|2pm
Fixtures Wednesday 29th July 2020
KF Autos Second Division Cup
|St Cuans
|V
|St Johns Athl B
|7.30pm
|Skyvalley Rovers B
|V
|Boyle Celtic B
|7.30pm
|Moore Utd B
|V
|Manor Utd
|7.30pm
Fixtures Friday 31st July 2020
Premier League
|Skyvalley Rovers
|V
|St John’s Athl
|7.30pm
|Moore Utd
|V
|Boyle Celtic
|7.30pm
First Division League
|Ballaghaderreen
|V
|Cam Celtic
|7.30pm
|Castlerea Celtic B
|V
|Cloonfad Utd.
|7.30pm
Fixtures Sunday 2nd August 2020
Second Division League
|Skyvalley Rovers B
|V
|Boyle Celtic B
|2pm
|Cloonfad Utd. B
|V
|St. Cuans
|2pm
|Ballaghaderreen B
|V
|Ballymoe B
|11am
|Moore Utd B
|V
|Glen Celtic
|2pm
|Manor Utd
|V
|Ballinasloe Town B
|2pm
Fixtures Monday 3rd August 2020
Hanleys Quarries Premier Division Cup
|Skyvalley Rovers
|V
|Ballymoe
|12md
|Ballinasloe Town
|V
|St John’s Athl
|12md
|Moore Utd
|V
|bye
|St Peters FC
|V
|Moylough 79
|12md
First Division League
|Ballaghaderreen
|V
|Rahara Rovers
|12md
|Castlerea Celtic B
|V
|Dysart
|12md
|Roscommon Utd.
|V
|CP Ajax
|12md
|Cloonfad Utd
|V
|Cam Celtic
|12md
Fixtures Wednesday 5th August 2020
KF Autos Second Division Cup
|Ballinasloe Town B
|V
|Ballaghaderreen B
|7.30pm
|St. Cuans/ St. Johns B
|V
|Glen Celtic
|7.30pm
|Syvalley B/ Boyle B
|V
|Cloonfad B/ Ballymoe B
|7.30pm
|Moore/ Manor
|V
|Roscommon United
|7.30pm
Fixtures Friday 7th August 2020
Hanleys Quarries Premier Divisional Cup
|Semi Final
|V
|Semi Final
|7.30pm
|Semi Final
|V
|Semi Final
|7.30pm
First Division League
|Ballaghaderreen
|V
|Castlerea Celtic B
|7.30pm
|Roscommon Utd.
|V
|Cam Celtic
|7.30pm
Fixtures Saturday 8th August
Second Division League
|Moore Utd B
|V
|Ballinasloe Town B
|7.30pm
Fixtures Sunday 9th August
Connacht Cup and Shield
Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2
|Rahara Rovers
|V
|Shiven Rovers
|2pm
Norios First Division Cup
|Semi Final
|V
|Semi Final
|2pm
|Semi Final
|V
|Semi Final
|2pm
Due to Connacht Cup and Shield competition being on Sunday 9th some of the above fixtures may be subject to change.
Wednesday 12th August
Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2
|St Peters FC
|V
|St Cuans Utd.
|7.30pm
First Division League
|Ballaghaderreen
|V
|Cloonfad Utd
|7.30pm
KF Autos Second Division Cup
|Semi Final
|V
|Semi Final
|7.30pm
|Semi Final
|V
|Semi Final
|7.30pm
Fixtures Sunday 16th August 2020
Hanleys Quarries Premier Division Cup
|Final
|V
|Final
KF Autos Second Division Cup
|Final
|V
|Final
Fixtures Sunday 16th August
First Division League
|Dysart
|V
|Ballaghaderreen
|2pm
The draw for the Joe’s bar RDFL Challenge Cup round 3 was recently held and will be played out along with any back games and Play-offs in the remaining weeks available to us from Wednesday 19th August until Sunday the 13th September.
Fixtures will be forwarded for these remaining weeks in due course.
Best of luck to all teams.
Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2
|Ballymoe B
|V
|CP Ajax
|Skyvalley Rovers A
|V
|Ballaghaderreen
|Moore Utd. A
|V
|St PetersFC / St Cuans Utd.
|Boyle Celtic B
|V
|Glen Celtic
|Ballymoe A
|V
|Castlerea Celtic A
|Rahara Rovers/ Shiven Rovers
|V
|Cloonfad A
|Ballinasloe Town A
|V
|Boyle Celtic A
|Moylough ‘79
|bye.