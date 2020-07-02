Roscommon And District League Publish Fixtures For The Remainder Of The Season

The Roscommon and District League have published their fixtures for the first five weeks of the remainder of their season with the first round of those games taking place on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of July.

The Fixtures are:

RDFL proposed fixtures return week 1

18th-19th July 2020

Saturday 18th July 2020

Premier Division

St Peters FCVCastlerea Celtic7.30pm 
Shiven RoversVSkyvalley Rovers7.30pm 

First Division

DunmoreVCloonfad Utd.7pm 
Rahara RoversVDysart7pm 

Sunday 19th July 2020

Premier Division

St John’s AthlVMoore Utd11am 

First Division

CP AjaxVBallaghaderreen2pm 

Second Division

Boyle Celtic BVMoore Utd B.2pm 
St John’s Athl BVCloonfad Utd B2pm 
Ballaghaderreen BVRoscommon Utd. B2pm 
Skyvalley Rovers BVManor Utd2pm 

22nd- 26th July

Fixtures Wednesday 22nd July 2020

Norios First Division Cup

Castlerea CelticVCam Celtic7.30pm 
Roscommon Utd.VDunmore7.30pm 
CP AjaxVCloonfad7.30pm 

KF Autos Second Division Cup

Cloonfad Utd. BVBallymoe B7.30pm 

Friday 24th July 2020

Second Division League

Ballaghaderreen BVSt Johns Athl B7.30pm 
Skyvalley Rovers BVMoore Utd B7.30pm 

Saturday 25th July 2020

Premier Division League

Boyle CelticVSkyvalley Rovers7.30pm 
BallymoeVMoore Utd7.30pm 

Sunday 26th July 2020

Connacht Cup

St BernardsVSt Peters FC2pm 
BallyglassVBallinasloe Town2pm 
Castlerea CelticVConn Rangers2pm 

Connacht Shield

BallaghaderreenVMervue B2pm 

First Division League

DysartVCP Ajax2pm 
Roscommon Utd.VCastlerea Celtic B11am 
Cloonfad Utd..VRahara Rovers11am 

Second Division League

Roscommon Utd BVSt Cuans2pm 
Boyle Celtic BVBallinasloe Town B2pm 
Manor UtdVGlen Celtic2pm 

Fixtures Wednesday 29th July 2020

KF Autos Second Division Cup

St CuansVSt Johns Athl B7.30pm 
Skyvalley Rovers BVBoyle Celtic B7.30pm 
Moore Utd BVManor Utd7.30pm 

Fixtures Friday 31st July 2020

Premier League

Skyvalley RoversVSt John’s Athl7.30pm 
Moore UtdVBoyle Celtic7.30pm 

First Division League

BallaghaderreenVCam Celtic7.30pm 
Castlerea Celtic BVCloonfad Utd.7.30pm 

Fixtures Sunday 2nd August 2020

Second Division League

Skyvalley Rovers BVBoyle Celtic B2pm 
Cloonfad Utd. BVSt. Cuans2pm 
Ballaghaderreen BVBallymoe B11am 
Moore Utd BVGlen Celtic2pm 
Manor UtdVBallinasloe Town B2pm 

Fixtures Monday 3rd August 2020

Hanleys Quarries Premier Division Cup

Skyvalley RoversVBallymoe12md 
Ballinasloe TownVSt John’s Athl12md 
Moore UtdVbye  
St Peters FCVMoylough 7912md 

First Division League

BallaghaderreenVRahara Rovers12md 
Castlerea Celtic BVDysart12md 
Roscommon Utd.VCP Ajax12md 
Cloonfad UtdVCam Celtic12md 

Fixtures Wednesday 5th August 2020

KF Autos Second Division Cup

Ballinasloe Town BVBallaghaderreen B7.30pm 
St. Cuans/ St. Johns BVGlen Celtic7.30pm 
Syvalley B/ Boyle BVCloonfad B/ Ballymoe B7.30pm 
Moore/ ManorVRoscommon United7.30pm 

Fixtures Friday 7th August 2020

Hanleys Quarries Premier Divisional Cup

Semi FinalVSemi Final7.30pm 
Semi FinalVSemi Final7.30pm 

First Division League

BallaghaderreenVCastlerea Celtic B7.30pm 
Roscommon Utd.VCam Celtic7.30pm 

Fixtures Saturday 8th August

Second Division League

Moore Utd BVBallinasloe Town B7.30pm 

Fixtures Sunday 9th August

Connacht Cup and Shield

Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2

Rahara RoversVShiven Rovers2pm 

Norios First Division Cup

Semi FinalVSemi Final2pm 
Semi FinalVSemi Final2pm 

Due to Connacht Cup and Shield competition being on Sunday 9th some of the above fixtures may be subject to change.

Wednesday 12th August

Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2

St Peters FCVSt Cuans Utd.7.30pm 

First Division League

BallaghaderreenVCloonfad Utd7.30pm 

KF Autos Second Division Cup

Semi FinalVSemi Final7.30pm 
Semi FinalVSemi Final7.30pm 

Fixtures Sunday 16th August 2020

Hanleys Quarries Premier Division Cup

FinalVFinal  

KF Autos Second Division Cup

FinalVFinal  

Fixtures Sunday 16th August

First Division League

DysartVBallaghaderreen2pm 

The draw for the Joe’s bar RDFL Challenge Cup round 3 was recently held and will be played out along with any back games and Play-offs in the remaining weeks available to us from Wednesday 19th August until Sunday the 13th September.

Fixtures will be forwarded for these remaining weeks in due course.

Best of luck to all teams.

Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2

Ballymoe BVCP Ajax
Skyvalley Rovers AVBallaghaderreen
Moore Utd. AVSt PetersFC / St Cuans Utd.
Boyle Celtic BVGlen Celtic
Ballymoe AVCastlerea Celtic A
Rahara Rovers/ Shiven RoversVCloonfad A
Ballinasloe Town AVBoyle Celtic A
Moylough ‘79 bye.
