Roscommon And District League Publish Fixtures For The Remainder Of The Season

The Roscommon and District League have published their fixtures for the first five weeks of the remainder of their season with the first round of those games taking place on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of July.

The Fixtures are:

RDFL proposed fixtures return week 1

18th-19th July 2020

Saturday 18th July 2020

Premier Division

St Peters FC V Castlerea Celtic 7.30pm Shiven Rovers V Skyvalley Rovers 7.30pm

First Division

Dunmore V Cloonfad Utd. 7pm Rahara Rovers V Dysart 7pm

Sunday 19th July 2020

Premier Division

St John’s Athl V Moore Utd 11am

First Division

CP Ajax V Ballaghaderreen 2pm

Second Division

Boyle Celtic B V Moore Utd B. 2pm St John’s Athl B V Cloonfad Utd B 2pm Ballaghaderreen B V Roscommon Utd. B 2pm Skyvalley Rovers B V Manor Utd 2pm

22nd- 26th July

Fixtures Wednesday 22nd July 2020

Norios First Division Cup

Castlerea Celtic V Cam Celtic 7.30pm Roscommon Utd. V Dunmore 7.30pm CP Ajax V Cloonfad 7.30pm

KF Autos Second Division Cup

Cloonfad Utd. B V Ballymoe B 7.30pm

Friday 24th July 2020

Second Division League

Ballaghaderreen B V St Johns Athl B 7.30pm Skyvalley Rovers B V Moore Utd B 7.30pm

Saturday 25th July 2020

Premier Division League

Boyle Celtic V Skyvalley Rovers 7.30pm Ballymoe V Moore Utd 7.30pm

Sunday 26th July 2020

Connacht Cup

St Bernards V St Peters FC 2pm Ballyglass V Ballinasloe Town 2pm Castlerea Celtic V Conn Rangers 2pm

Connacht Shield

Ballaghaderreen V Mervue B 2pm

First Division League

Dysart V CP Ajax 2pm Roscommon Utd. V Castlerea Celtic B 11am Cloonfad Utd.. V Rahara Rovers 11am

Second Division League

Roscommon Utd B V St Cuans 2pm Boyle Celtic B V Ballinasloe Town B 2pm Manor Utd V Glen Celtic 2pm

Fixtures Wednesday 29th July 2020

KF Autos Second Division Cup

St Cuans V St Johns Athl B 7.30pm Skyvalley Rovers B V Boyle Celtic B 7.30pm Moore Utd B V Manor Utd 7.30pm

Fixtures Friday 31st July 2020

Premier League

Skyvalley Rovers V St John’s Athl 7.30pm Moore Utd V Boyle Celtic 7.30pm

First Division League

Ballaghaderreen V Cam Celtic 7.30pm Castlerea Celtic B V Cloonfad Utd. 7.30pm

Fixtures Sunday 2nd August 2020

Second Division League

Skyvalley Rovers B V Boyle Celtic B 2pm Cloonfad Utd. B V St. Cuans 2pm Ballaghaderreen B V Ballymoe B 11am Moore Utd B V Glen Celtic 2pm Manor Utd V Ballinasloe Town B 2pm

Fixtures Monday 3rd August 2020

Hanleys Quarries Premier Division Cup

Skyvalley Rovers V Ballymoe 12md Ballinasloe Town V St John’s Athl 12md Moore Utd V bye St Peters FC V Moylough 79 12md

First Division League

Ballaghaderreen V Rahara Rovers 12md Castlerea Celtic B V Dysart 12md Roscommon Utd. V CP Ajax 12md Cloonfad Utd V Cam Celtic 12md

Fixtures Wednesday 5th August 2020

KF Autos Second Division Cup

Ballinasloe Town B V Ballaghaderreen B 7.30pm St. Cuans/ St. Johns B V Glen Celtic 7.30pm Syvalley B/ Boyle B V Cloonfad B/ Ballymoe B 7.30pm Moore/ Manor V Roscommon United 7.30pm

Fixtures Friday 7th August 2020

Hanleys Quarries Premier Divisional Cup

Semi Final V Semi Final 7.30pm Semi Final V Semi Final 7.30pm

First Division League

Ballaghaderreen V Castlerea Celtic B 7.30pm Roscommon Utd. V Cam Celtic 7.30pm

Fixtures Saturday 8th August

Second Division League

Moore Utd B V Ballinasloe Town B 7.30pm

Fixtures Sunday 9th August

Connacht Cup and Shield

Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2

Rahara Rovers V Shiven Rovers 2pm

Norios First Division Cup

Semi Final V Semi Final 2pm Semi Final V Semi Final 2pm

Due to Connacht Cup and Shield competition being on Sunday 9th some of the above fixtures may be subject to change.

Wednesday 12th August

Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2

St Peters FC V St Cuans Utd. 7.30pm

First Division League

Ballaghaderreen V Cloonfad Utd 7.30pm

KF Autos Second Division Cup

Semi Final V Semi Final 7.30pm Semi Final V Semi Final 7.30pm

Fixtures Sunday 16th August 2020

Hanleys Quarries Premier Division Cup

Final V Final

KF Autos Second Division Cup

Final V Final

Fixtures Sunday 16th August

First Division League

Dysart V Ballaghaderreen 2pm

The draw for the Joe’s bar RDFL Challenge Cup round 3 was recently held and will be played out along with any back games and Play-offs in the remaining weeks available to us from Wednesday 19th August until Sunday the 13th September.

Fixtures will be forwarded for these remaining weeks in due course.

Best of luck to all teams.

Joe’s Bar Challenge Cup Round 2

Ballymoe B V CP Ajax Skyvalley Rovers A V Ballaghaderreen Moore Utd. A V St PetersFC / St Cuans Utd. Boyle Celtic B V Glen Celtic Ballymoe A V Castlerea Celtic A Rahara Rovers/ Shiven Rovers V Cloonfad A Ballinasloe Town A V Boyle Celtic A Moylough ‘79 bye.