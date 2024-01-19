Galway Bay FM

19 January 2024

Roscommon 2-25 Galway 0-13 (FBD Connacht Football League Final Commentary and Reaction)

A more experienced Roscommon team showed no mercy to Galway’s development players on Friday (19th January) with this 18-point victory at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

Eoin McCormack and Enda Smith got the goals to ensure Davy Burke’s team a first title in five years.

Cillian Ó Curraoin top scored for Galway with 0-10 with Céin D’Arcy, Liam Costello and Antaine Ó Laoi also on target.

Galway mentor Diarmuid Blake gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins afterwards.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team on ‘Over the Line’ were Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

Afterwards, Jonathan and Kevin looked back on a disappointing defeat for the Tribesmen.

Galway’s next game is their Allianz National Football League opener against Mayo.  Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday, 28th January is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview programme with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

