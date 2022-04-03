Roscommon 1-20 Galway 0-22 – National league Final Commentary And Reaction

Galway tasted defeat in the Allianz National Football league Division Two Final on Sunday when beaten by a single point by Roscommon in Croke Park.

Next up for Galway is the opening round of the Connacht Senior Football Championship against Mayo on the 24th of April.

Here is the commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins, Eddie Hoare and Kevin Dwyer.

Here is the match report of the game from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Galway manager Padraic Joyce spoke to the media including Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Brian Stack, Eoin McCormack; Niall Kilroy, Niall Daly, Ronan Daly; Ultan Harney, Eddie Nolan (0-2); Ciarain Murtagh (0-4), Enda Smith, Cathal Heneghan; Cian McKeon (0-2), Donie Smith (0-5), Conor Cox (0-5).

Substitutes: Keith Doyle (0-01) for McKeon (61), Diarmuid Murtagh (1-1) for Cox (64), Andrew Glennon for D Smith (69).

Galway: Conor Flaherty; Jack Glynn, Kieran Molloy, Liam Silke; Finnian Ó Laoí (0-1), John Daly, Seán Fitzgerald; Seán Kelly, Paul Conroy (0-6); Matthew Tierney (0-2), Niall Daly, Johnny Heaney (0-1); Rob Finnerty (0-3), Damien Comer (0-4), Dessie Conneely (0-3).

Substitutes: Shane Walsh (0-1) for Glynn (48), Johnny McGrath for J Daly (48), Connor Gleeson for Flaherty (53), James McLoughlin for N Daly (56), Tony Gill for Ó Laoí (65), Paddy Kelly (0-1) for Finnerty (70).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)