Roscommon 1-10 Galway 1-7 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary, Report & Reaction)

Galway have suffered their first defeat in this year’s Connacht Minor Football Championship after going down by three points to Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park (Friday, 19th April 2024).

Despite a second-half goal from Salthill/Knocknacarra’s David Kilraine, a third-minute goal from Roscommon’s Alan Conroy proved to be the difference between the teams.

As a result, the Tribesmen sit in fourth place after two rounds with just one point.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway manager Neil McHugh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch and assembled media.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were PJ Lynch and Kevin Dwyer.

Galway’s next game is at home to Mayo next Friday (26th April). Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 6.45pm.

