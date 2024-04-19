Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Roscommon 1-10 Galway 1-7 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary, Report & Reaction)

Share story:
Roscommon 1-10 Galway 1-7 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary, Report & Reaction)

Galway have suffered their first defeat in this year’s Connacht Minor Football Championship after going down by three points to Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park (Friday, 19th April 2024).

Despite a second-half goal from Salthill/Knocknacarra’s David Kilraine, a third-minute goal from Roscommon’s Alan Conroy proved to be the difference between the teams.

As a result, the Tribesmen sit in fourth place after two rounds with just one point.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway manager Neil McHugh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch and assembled media.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were PJ Lynch and Kevin Dwyer.

Galway’s next game is at home to Mayo next Friday (26th April).  Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 6.45pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Galway vs Carlow (Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Sean Walsh)

Galway begin their Leinster senior hurling championship campaign on Sunday (21st April 2024) when Carlow visit Salthill. It’s their first championsh...

Galway United 1-0 Shelbourne (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United beat leaders Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (19th April 2024). Ed McCarthy’s goal on 24 minutes wa...

Galway vs Sligo (Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final 'Over The Line' Preview with Ollie Turner)

Galway continue their three-in-a-row Connacht senior championship ambitions on Saturday (20th April 2024) when they travel to take on Sligo. It’s a ...

Local Soccer Preview with Mike Rafferty

Galway United men host Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division; Galway United women continue their defence of the Avenir All-Island Cup; ...