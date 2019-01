Roscommon 0-13 Galway 1-5 – FBD Final reaction

Galway were beaten by Roscommon in the FBD League Final in Tuam Stadium yesterday by 0-13 to 1-5. Reporting from Tuam Stadium Kevin Dwyer..

Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Kevin Walsh after the match..

GALWAY: R Lavelle; D Kyne, SA O Ceallaigh, E Kerin; G O’Donnell (0-2), G Bradshaw, S Kelly; T Flynn, K Duggan; J Heaney, J Duane, F Cooney; B McHugh (1-1, 0-1f), M Daly, S Walsh (0-2, 0-1f).

Subs: D Wynne for Kyne (27), C Darcy for Daly (HT), P Cooke for Cooney (50), P Cunningham for Duane (64), D Cummins for Flynn (68).

ROSCOMMON: D O’Malley; D Murray, C Daly, E McGrath; C Hussey, N Daly, R Daly; T O’Rourke, E Smith; S Kiloran (0-1), D Smith (0-8, 0-5f), N Kilroy; C Lennon (0-2), C Cregg, C Compton (0-1).

Subs: G Patterson for Kiloran (17), U Harney (0-1) for Murray (35+4), A Lyons for Kilroy (55), C Fitzmaurice for Cregg (62), H Darcy for O’Rourke (68).