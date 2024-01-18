18 January 2024
Ronan Mullarney wins on the Toro Golf Tour
Galway’s Ronan Mullarney was crowned the champion at the Toro Tour San Roque in Southern Spain on Wednesday, despite play being abandoned for the day due to torrential rain. A brilliant second round of 64 saw Mullarney take a four-shot lead over the field on 9 under par, and yesterday’s cancellation ensured he was declared the champion, ahead of Spanish amateur Ignacio Mateo on 5 under, and the second-best placed professional, Germany’s Yannick Kohnen on 4 under. Cork’s John Hickey ended up tied for fourth in the professional category on 3 over.
Mullarney’s two-tournament stint in Southern Spain was preparation for the Challenge Tour’s season-opening SDC Open at South Africa’s Zebula Golf Estate on February 1st.