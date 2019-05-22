Ronan Mullarney Stays Second In The Bridgestone Order Of Merit Following Irish Amateur Open.

Joe Lyons stays and fifth as Conor Purcell Leads.



Galway Golf Club’s Ronan Mullarney is second on the Bridgestone order of merit following his fifth place finish at the Irish Amateur Open in Co Sligo. For Mullarney, it was a case of what might have been following his opening round heroics at Rosses. He set a course record 62 to lead by four but faded over the weekend and eventually finished nine shots off the pace. Still, sitting second in the Bridgestone table leaves him in a healthy position. Conor Purcell from Portmarnock has moved clear following his second place in the same tournament that also sees him move to 21st in the World Rankings.

Elsewhere in the table, Galway’s Joe Lyons is fifth behind Caolan Rafferty and Keith Egan. Robert Moran is sixth with Robert Brazill close behind in seventh. Eanna Griffin is tied for eighth alongside Tiarnan McLarnon and Jack McDonnell completes the top ten.

The next event in the Bridgestone series is the Ulster Stroke Play Championship at Galgorm Castle and Massereene. (27-28 May).