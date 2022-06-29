Ronan Mullarney speaks to Galway Bay FM following his qualification for the Open Championship

Tuesday afternoon turned out to be an historic one for Galway’s Ronan Mullarney who secured qualification for the 2022 British Open after finishing in a tie for second at a qualifying tournament in England.

Mullarney finished with two birdies in his last four holes to tie for second at Prince’s in Kent on three-under par after rounds of 70 and 71.

With little time to celebrate his success, Ronan is currently in action this week on the Europro Tour at the PDC Golf Championship held at Abridge Golf Club in Essex.

Following his opening round in Essex, Ronan took time to speak to John Mulligan about his qualification for the Open Championship and his time on the Europro Tour so far.