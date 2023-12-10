Galway Bay FM

10 December 2023

Review of Club Hurling Championship with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan

Review of Club Hurling Championship with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan

On the Saturday Sports Show this week (9th December), Galway Bay FM trio Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan set down to chat about the club season just concluded.

St. Thomas won senior, Mullagh took the Senior B, Ballinderreen clinched the intermediate and Ballinasloe were Junior 1 champions.

They also discuss all the current hurling news and other talking points.

St. Thomas take on Waterford’s Ballygunner in the All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final on Saturday, 16th December.  Throw-in at Portlaoise is 7.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

