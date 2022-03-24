Republic of Ireland WU17 1-1 Slovakia WU17

This was the first of three UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championship Round 2 games for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s as they fought back to draw 1-1 with Slovakia in Tallaght Stadium.

James Scott’s team controlled the game from the off, with Michaela Lawrence and Orlaith O’Mahony dictating things in the middle of the pitch. After a fantastic solo run in the 18th minute, Lia O’Leary nearly got the first goal of the game but the ball hit off the inside of the post and into the Slovakian goalkeepers hands.



In the 26th minute after brilliant skill to dribble past two Slovakian players, Tara O’Hanlon crossed the ball into the box and hit off a Slovakian hand. A fair shout for a penalty but not given by referee Olivia Tschon.



Slovakia nearly got ahead in the game from a corner in the 40th minute, but Joy Ralph was there to clear the ball off the line to keep it level.



The second half began and The Girls in Green didn’t let their momentum die. Chances kept coming but Ireland just couldn’t convert. In the 64th minute, O’Mahony whipped a great ball into the box from a corner, but still Ireland couldn’t get it into the back of the net.



Limerick native Lawrence almost made it 1-0 to Ireland when she struck a fantastic effort outside the box and it hit the crossbar.



Slovakia were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute and Aneta Surová converted to make it 1-0 to the hosts. It was disappointing for Ireland after controlling the game for so long.



The home team – playing in front of 1,153 spectators – didn’t give up however, with substitute Aoife Kelly getting a great chance for a header but couldn’t get it on target.



Finally in the 88th minute after another fantastic free-kick into the box by O’Mahony, the ball was deflected out and Lawrence hit it home for the equaliser.

While it was a disappointing result for Ireland, they leave the game with a point. They play Finland on the 26th next at Tallaght Stadium.



Republic of Ireland: Lawless; Thompson, Dossen, Fleming (Mackin 61), O’Hanlon (C); O’Mahony, Lawrence, Loughrey (Kelly 75); McCarn (Larkin 77), Ralph, O’Leary.



Slovakia: Štefániková; Belicová, Vargová (C), Horváthová, Servátková; Žigová, Straková, Surová; Hrúziková, Hlavinková, Vašáková.

Referee: Olivia Tschon (Austria).

UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championship Qualifiers Round 2 – League A

Saturday, March 26 | Republic of Ireland v Finland, Tallaght Stadium, KO 14:00

Tuesday, March 29 | Republic of Ireland v Iceland, Tallaght Stadium, KO 12:00