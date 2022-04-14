Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-15 Schools win Bob Docherty Cup

A solitary goal courtesy of Captain Hannah Healy of Holy Faith Secondary School in Clontarf was enough to see the Republic of Ireland Schools claim an empathic three in-a-row in the Bob Docherty Cup.



Richard Berekey’s side faced a very powerful Scottish outfit and the game turned out to be a real physical battle for the Irish girls.



A vomiting bug in camp last night caused concern with two casualties in Shauna Sheahan(Mount Mercy College, Cork) and Emma Meaney (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally) but the latter lined out despite the ill effects.



The first pop at goal was from Ireland with 12 minutes on the clock as Orlaith Doherty (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar) narrowly missed the target. The Donegal lass also attempted to set up Cache Crumlish (Carndonagh CS) and Kiera Sena (Coláiste an Chraoibín, Fermoy) as her pull back was squared into a packed box but the duo just missed out on connecting with the ball.



Then it was all Scotland as Laura Berry had multiple chances of converting. Her first opportunity was dragged wide of the post, the second saved bravely by Clodagh Fitzgerald of Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig and her third, a rocket from 25 yards out was brushed wide of the mark.



Scotland’s Olivia Chomczuk also came close in the dying minutes of the first half as it ended scoreless at the break.



The Irish started brightly with the ever present Orlaith Doherty as she chased down the Scottish full back to win the ball back for her side. A fantastic cross was met by Hannah Healy but the Clontarf grad unfortunately missed her range on goal.



The talented Lauryn McCabe (Tallaght CS) won a free kick outside the box which Kiera Sena duly obliged, lashing it into the box but the Scottish keeper intercepted well.



The pacy Cache Crumlish tested the keeper before the Irish break through was made on the hour mark. Hannah Healy headed home from a set-piece.



Again this piece of magic was created by a foul on Lauryn McCabe. Kiera Sena stepped up to take the free and slot it into the danger zone perfectly for Healy to rise highest to thump the ball to the back of the net.



Clodagh Fitzgerald was called into action ten minutes from time to make a finger tip save to deny the Scots. And some wonderful defending from Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick) kept the Irish with the slightest of advantages late on.



The match official called five minutes of added time to the bruising encounter but played at least seven as Scotland hit the woodwork from a late set-piece.



Again and again the Scottish team were awarded free kicks in some dangerous positions but the Irish fought to the bitter end to see the game off and secure the silverware for 2022.



A third win for the Republic of Ireland given that there was no tournament in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Added to this was the John Read Cup which they secured on Monday by defeating England 4-1.



St. Mary’s College, Naas scholar Lucy O’Rourke was announced as the Irish Player of the Match, while Hannah Healy was selected as Player of the Tournament.

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-15 Schools: Clodagh FITZGERALD (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Lucy O’ROURKE (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Chloe WALLACE (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick), Cache CRUMLISH (Carndonagh Community School), Hannah HEALY © (Holy Faith Secondary School, Clontarf), Orlaith DOHERTY (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar), Kiera SENA (Coláiste an Chraoibín, Fermoy), Amy TIERNEY (John the Baptist Community School, Limerick), Lauryn McCABE (Tallaght Community School), Clodagh DALY (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh), Keeva FLYNN (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Ballina)

Substitutes Used: Leah McGRATH (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary) for McCabe (75), Emily FITZGERALD (Coláiste Iognaid, Galway) for Sena (78), Emma DUFFY (Davitt College, Castlebar) for Tierney (80)



Management Staff:

Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh)

Coach Katie McCarthy (Coláiste na Toirbhírte, Bandon),

Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana)

GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina),

Equipment Manager Tessa Mullins (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew),

Performance Analyst Aoife Gibbons (IT Tralee),

Physio Denise Callaghan

RESULTS

Sunday, April 10

England 4-0 Northern Ireland

England 2 1-0 Wales

Monday, April 11

Scotland 1-1 England 2 Scotland won on pens

Republic of Ireland 4-1 England

Tuesday, April 12

Northern Ireland 3-4 Republic of Ireland

Scotland 2-1 Wales

Thursday, April 14

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Scotland

England 1-2 Wales

England 2 1-3 Northern Ireland

