Republic of Ireland WNT to meet Scotland or Austria in FIFA World Cup Play-Off

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team will come up against either Scotland or Austria in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off.

Vera Pauw’s squad will be away to the winners of the Round 1 tie, with the game scheduled in for Tuesday, October 11th.

Ireland went straight through to Round 2, where they are the third-ranked team behind Switzerland and Iceland. From Round 2, the two Play-Off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage against the sides ranked first, third, fourth and fifth in their section, and Round 2 Play-Offs) will qualify for the finals from 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The remaining Play-Off winner will compete in the Inter-Confederation Play-Offs in February 2023.

Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw said: “This is a tough draw for us. We know what is ahead of us in order to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but it will be a difficult task. Our aim was always to qualify for next summer’s tournament and that is what we are still fighting for.

“We know that Scotland and Austria are both very good teams, who are ranked above us. Austria were very impressive at the recent UEFA European Championships; they are well organised, physically strong and have some very talented players. Scotland are a team that we know well, they are experienced and can cause problems for a team at any moment.

“We will do everything that we can to be fully prepared to play against either opponent. We know that both teams will be strong, but we will be ready for our game on October 11th.

“The dream to reach the World Cup is still very much in our hands. We have achieved a lot so far in this qualifying campaign, thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our players and staff. Our biggest strength is our togetherness as a group and that is what will hopefully help us get through this next challenge.”

Ticket and match details will be confirmed in due course.