Republic of Ireland vs Germany (European under-19 Championship Preview with Kate Thompson)

Galway United’s Kate Thompson believes that team spirit is the greatest asset that the Ireland Women’s Under-19s have going into their second game of the 2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships.

Dave Connell’s squad picked up a point in their opening game against holders Spain following a 0-0 draw and now they are preparing to take on last year’s runners-up Germany on Thursday.

Germany sit top of Group B after drawing 1-1 with Netherlands so it’s all to play for amongst the four teams with two semi-final spots up for grabs.

Thompson, who is team captain, reckons the bond created by the 20 players (and the support staff) is something that helps to maximise their performance and will help them throughout this tournament.

Speaking about the display against Spain, Thompson said: “We just put everything on the line and really pushed as a group together. We’re such a tight-knit group and it’s just been so good so far.

“We’re such a close group in our off-time it really gels us together and we just perform so well together and really know each other at this stage. We’re definitely at the peak of our performance.”

Thompson – who can operate in defence or midfield – has been a key player for Galway United in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division this season and has emerged as a leader of this WU19 squad.

Even though the Galway girl wears the captain’s armband, she does not take that responsibility for granted and insists that everything achieved is done as a collective.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve probably done in my life so far. It’s just such an experience every time no matter if it’s a friendly or even just training… it’s just such a good experience and no matter how many times you do it, it just gets better each time,” she admitted.

“We’ve had such a tough group, but I really think we have a good shot of giving it our best. I don’t think people understand the talent that’s in the group at the moment, so we’ll do our best, but I do think we can get a result out of the games coming up.

“Obviously we are happy with the result (against Spain) because we knew going into the game it would be a very tough match. We knew that even though it was a strong opposition, that there is a lot of talent and discipline in our group and I think we showed that in the game. We worked really hard and really well as a group and credit to the coaches they had a really great plan in place for the match. Even though we didn’t get the win we got a result out of the game.

“We showed to the others in the Group that we are here to compete. We are really optimistic now for the next two games but understand that we need to get results if we want to reach the semi-finals.”

The game against Germany on Thursday will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News Channel and RTÉ Player, kicking off at 12:00.

Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Athlone Town), Jayne Merren (Wexford)

Defenders: Meabh Russell (Wexford), Aoife Turner (MVLA Soccer), Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen (Galway United), Aoife Kelly (Shamrock Rovers), Mary Phillips (Athlone Town)

Midfielders: Hannah Healy (Shelbourne), Sophie Morrin (University of Texas), Jess Fitzgerald, Freya Healy (Peamount United), Jodie Loughrey, Keri Loughrey (Sligo Rovers)

Forwards: Joy Ralph, Lia O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers), Ceola Bergin (Wexford), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Rola Olusola (Galway United), Hazel Donegan (Athlone Town)

Fixtures / Results

Monday, July 15th | Spain 0-0 Ireland

Thursday, July 18th | Ireland v Germany, Jonava City Stadium, KO 12:00

Sunday, July 21st | Ireland v Netherlands, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12:00

2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships

Ireland v Germany

Thursday, July 18th

KO 12:00

Jonava City Stadium, Lithuania

Referee: Anastasia Mylopoulou (Greece)

LIVE on RTÉ News Channel & the RTÉ Player