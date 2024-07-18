Republic of Ireland U19 Women beaten 2-1 by Germany

The Ireland Women’s Under-19s fell to a 2-1 defeat to Germany in their second Group B game of the 2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships. Shamrock Rovers ace Lia O’Leary executed perfectly in the first half to give the Girls in Green the lead but substitutes Leonie Schetter and Laila Portella scored one apiece in the second half to swing it for Germany. Dave Connell’s squad will now take on Netherlands on Sunday as they look to build on this performance and their opening draw with Spain.

Germany, who were runners-up in this competition last year, did score first in this game when Delice Boboy netted from close range but it was ruled out for offside. The opening goal was well-worked when it arrived on 32 minutes. A long pass from Kate Thompson was laid off by Joy Ralph to Meabh Russell who swung over a long cross to the back post where O’Leary volleyed the ball first time and it struck the post on the way into the net. Ireland went into the interval with that one-goal lead and played really well in spells – especially from a defensive point of view.

However, Germany started to put the pressure on and they struck the post on 65 minutes from a shot from Tessa Blumenberg. They then levelled matters on 71 minutes through a superb long-range effort from Schetter as she picked the ball up on the right side and let loose with a fierce shot. Portella then put Germany in front on 77 minutes when she directed a cross from Blumenberg into the net as she beat goalkeeper Katie Keane to it. Ireland made a triple substitution and one of those replacements, Rola Olusola, had an effort on goal with a header on 85 minutes but it drifted wide. Connell’s team kept fighting right until the end to find an equaliser but Germany had done enough to win it.

Ireland: Katie Keane; Meabh Russell, Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen, Aoife Kelly, Jodie Loughrey; Jess Fitzgerald (Mary Phillips 75), Hannah Healy (Sophie Morrin 62); Ellen Dolan (Freya Healy 83), Joy Ralph (Rola Olusola 83), Lia O’Leary (Ceola Bergin 83).

Germany: Anne Moll; Leni Wileschek (Tessa Blumenberg 56), Merle Hokamp, Emily Wallrabenstein, Julia Mickenhagen (Carlotta Schwoerer 67); Paulina Bartz (Leonie Schetter 67), Svea Stoldt, Estrella Merino Gonzalez; Melina Kruger (Karla Brinkmann 88), Delice Boboy, Melina Reuter (Laila Portella 56).

Referee: Anastasia Mylopoulou (Greece).

Fixtures / Results

Monday, July 15th | Spain 0-0 Ireland

Thursday, July 18th | Ireland 1-2 Germany

Sunday, July 21st | Ireland v Netherlands, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12:00