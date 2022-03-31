Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club (Western Branch) celebrates ten years on Saturday with Special Event at An Pucan

Formed in 2012, The Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club (Western Branch) will celebrate their tenth anniversary with a very special evening at An Pucan on Saturday night (April 2nd).

The event will feature a Q&A with one of the greatest players to ever wear the green jersey in Ronnie Whelan, the midfield maestro who was a member of the great Liverpool teams of the 80’s and who won 53 caps for the Republic of Ireland scoring three goals.

This probably the most famous of them all…

Kenny Keady and Damien Ryan of the RISSCW joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the Supporters Club and the upcoming night in An Pucan which will also feature music from a band well known for playing at all Republic of Ireland internationals in Catalpa.